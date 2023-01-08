BJP leader and former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi passes away

Senior BJP leader and former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away at 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday at 5 am. The three-time speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly was admitted to a local private hospital in December with a fractured hand and breathing issues.

He also had general weakness besides decreased oral intake and urine output and was admitted to the ICU. After undergoing treatment at the hospital for more than a week, Tripathi was brought home, where he passed away in the wee hours of Sunday. He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly six times. He was cabinet minister of institutional finance and sales tax in UP during the Janata Party regime from 1977 to 1979.Tripathi practiced as a senior advocate at Allahabad High Court. He was also an author and a poet and has authored several books