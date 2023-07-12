BJP leader Mayank Madhur to sue Kangana Ranaut for non-payment of dues for her film Tejas

Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself in the centre of a new controversy ahead of the release of her new film Tejas. This time, the man on the other side is Mayank Madhur a leader from BJP, the party often supports on social media. The BJP leader said that he helped Kangana and her team including manager and sister Rangoli Chandel get in touch with several leaders from the party in the promise of a 15-minute role in her upcoming movie Tejas. He made her meet Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hemant Biswa, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, he told Dainik Bhaskar.

In another interview with Bollywood Hungama, the BJP leader said that Kangana was trying to get permission to shoot Tejas at various locations, especially at Rajasthan air force base, but her effort went in vain. However, he arranged security permissions for the shooting of her film at various locations in just a day. Following the meeting, his role was shortened. It came down to 1-2 minute appearance. He told her he was not interested. He said that the meeting with Rajnath Singh was scheduled for 10 minutes but he requested "Apni hi bacchi hai. Please inki help kar dijiye" and then it lasted for two hours. Not just Tejas, Madhur helped Kangana for her other films like Dhaakad and Tiku Weds Sheru. In the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer film, he has been credited under 'Special Thanks' while he was allegedly promised to be given credit as an assistant producer. Mayank Madhur hasn't approached the court yet, but he says he will do that very soon. If he doesn't get justice, he will even try to stall the release of her film Tejas. She will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in the film, which will be released on October 20, 2023. Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 5, 2022.



