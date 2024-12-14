BJP leader visits late ASI Surendra Singh in Rajasthan, assures full govt support

Jaipur, Dec 14 BJP Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia on Saturday visited the home of ASI Surendra Singh Ola in Majra Kath village of Neemrana who died in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur recently.

Ola was rendering his duty at Jagatpur square in Jaipur when a car coming from the side collided with the Chief Minister’s convoy which was passing through the road. Ola sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Poonia asked the administration for all possible help to the family members of Ola after they requested help from the government.

“Surendra Singh Ola is very sad. I salute the bravery of Surendra Singh who died while performing his duty, BJP organisation, state government and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma are standing strongly with the deceased family, the state government is completely positive in supporting the family of the deceased,” Poonia said.

He also assured to inform the Chief Minister about the demands of the family and provide all possible positive support.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham visited Kath Ka Majra in Neemrana late Thursday night and met the family members of the deceased.

Surendra Singh’s wife has expressed her displeasure towards the government. She told journalists that her husband sacrificed his life while saving the Chief Minister, but Cthe hief Minister did not even come to meet him.

“What would have happened if my husband had left from there at that time, no one from the government came to us, we want assurance in writing,” she said.

She also raised questions against the absence of any minister of the BJP government at the funeral of ASI Surendra Singh.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor