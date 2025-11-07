BJP legislators united to form govt in Manipur, claims former CM

Imphal, Nov 7 Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday said that all BJP legislators in Manipur are united in their efforts to form a popular government in the state.

Singh, who resigned from the Chief Minister’s post on February 9, four days before President’s Rule was imposed in the state due to prolonged ethnic violence, said that the process of government formation is already in progress.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the observance of 150 years of Vande Mataram, the former Chief Minister declined to comment on individual opinions expressed by legislators about the formation of the new government.

Expressing concern over the plight of violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in relief camps, he stressed the urgent need to address their problems and improve their living conditions.

“There is a demand from the public and also from our side that we want to resolve the issues of the displaced people and others. Their problems can only be solved if a popular government is formed,” he said.

Singh pointed out that restoring a stable and representative government is essential to address the humanitarian challenges continuing in the state.

“Once a popularly elected government is established, the problems of the displaced families and other issues of the state would be the government’s top priority,” he asserted.

Referring to his and 25 other BJP MLAs’ recent visit to New Delhi, Singh said, “We met BJP’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra and discussed the Manipur situation with him. He (Patra) personally came to Manipur Bhavan in Delhi. We informed him that it is a public demand that a popular government be installed. We also conveyed issues related to the IDPs. He said the matter will be pursued with higher authorities as the situation in the state has improved considerably.”

Singh said that he and five other MLAs also met BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh in Delhi.

“We requested him (Santhosh) that it is both the public’s and our demand that a popular ministry be installed as early as possible. Santhosh said the demand is being considered and that he will visit Imphal soon,” the former Chief Minister said.

He added that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla is a well-qualified and experienced person who is working hard to improve the lives of IDPs.

“However, the IDPs have conveyed to me that bureaucrats are not reaching out to them often and that they are facing a lot of hardships. We MLAs will also do whatever we can to help them,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, a large number of IDPs staying in relief camps on Wednesday protested against the government’s decision to provide Rs 84 per day per head as daily allowance.

The IDPs marched from Shajiwa to the Sawombung Sub-Divisional Officer’s office in Imphal East. Similar protests were reported in several other relief camps as well, with the IDPs stating, “It is not possible to make a living with this meagre amount.”

