BJP Lok Sabha Candidate Kangana Ranaut Denies Rumors of Eating Beef Consumption, Says Commitment to Ayurvedic Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, took to X (formerly Twitter) to address rumors circulating about her dietary habits.

In her tweet, she said, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram."

This comes after the Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that Ranaut had written on Twitter (now X) that she liked and ate beef, and the BJP has now given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP criticized Maharashtra's Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, for his recent comments regarding actor Kangana Ranaut. Wadettiwar alleged that Ranaut had previously stated on X (formerly Twitter) that she enjoyed consuming beef, insinuating that the BJP had offered her a Lok Sabha ticket despite this.

Shaina NC, a BJP leader in Maharashtra, shared a video of herself criticising Wadettiwar's comments and other remarks made by Congress leaders. Vijay Wadettiwar is the leader of the Congress party in Maharashtra who is so defunct of ideology that he has the audacity to say that Kangana Ranaut was given a ticket because she is a beef eater. This is not the first time the Congress has made such ludicrous comments, she said.