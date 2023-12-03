BJP maintains massive lead in MP, Scindia meets CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Dec 3 As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in early trends in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state.

Expressing his happiness on the leads, CM Chouhan posted a message on social media and congratulated party leaders. "I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected PM Modi, the BJP is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP," Chouhan said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached CM Chouhan's residence in Bhopal. Both the leaders held a close door meeting for around 30 minutes, according to sources.

The latest trends showed that the BJP was ahead in 147 seats, Congress in 61 and one each for BSP, GGP and PHJSP.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that his party was expected to secure 130 seats. "I had said this earlier and I say it today as well - 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats, the rest is to be seen," he stated.

To form the government in Madhya Pradesh, any party or coalition needs to reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly. This mark is half of the total Assembly seats plus one. With 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark stands at 116.

