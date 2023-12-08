BJP MP calls live-in relationships 'Dangerous Disease'

While the Supreme Court of India recognizes the concept of live-in relationships, public acceptance remains a contentious issue. In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Dharambir Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Haryana, stirred a significant debate by suggesting that both live-in relationships and love marriages should be declared illegal. This statement, made during the zero hour, called for legislative action against what he deemed a "dangerous disease." Singh expressed concerns about the increasing divorce rates in love marriages, implying a departure from traditional practices. He argued for mandatory parental approval in love marriages to address this issue. According to PTI reports, Singh proposed that the consent of both the bride and groom's parents should be a compulsory requirement, citing regional complexities such as different 'gotras' and the resulting conflicts in villages. This further adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding the acceptance and regulation of non-traditional marital arrangements in India.

"Marriage holds a sacred significance, extending across seven generations. In India, the divorce rate stands at a mere 1.1%, a striking difference from America's 40%. While historically, arranged marriages have shown lower divorce rates, there has been a recent upswing, largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of love marriages," highlighted Singh. Referring to a recent incident in Delhi involving Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Poonawala, where the man allegedly murdered his live-in partner, Singh voiced apprehension about the growing risks associated with such relationships. "Live-in relationships, a common practice in the West, are rapidly gaining traction in our society, leading to severe consequences. It is imperative that we establish legislation against live-in relationships to eliminate this perceived threat," urged Singh.