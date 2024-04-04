BJP MP Hema Malini files nomination from Mathura, UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Congress for 'anti-women stand'

Mathura (UP), April 4 BJP MP Hema Malini filed her nomination papers from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Hema Malini, who is seeking her third term in Lok Sabha, was accompanied by UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who addressed a public meeting in support of Hema Malini after she filed her nomination papers, slammed the Congress for its "anti-women" stand.

He said that the remarks made by a Congress leader against BJP MP Hema Malini reflected the mindset of the Congress.

"They are not even getting candidates for the elections and are borrowing from other parties," he stated.

Meanwhile, earlier talking to reporters, Hema Malini said that she was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for giving her a chance to serve the people of Mathura again.

She said that her priority in her third term would be the cleansing of the Yamuna river and also completing the other projects initiated by her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor