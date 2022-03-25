BJP MP Roopa Ganguly moves zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday moved zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over violence in West Bengal's Birbhum.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Calcutta High Court will pronounce the order today in the Birbhum arson case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Court took cognizance of the Birbhum incident.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed demanding an inquiry by a central agency.

Presently, Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government is investigating the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

