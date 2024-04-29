BJP nominee Rao Inderjit Singh files nomination from Gurugram

Gurugram, April 29 Accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state Waqf Board Chairman Zakir Hussain, and daughter Aarti Rao, BJP nominee from Gurugram, Rao Inderjit Singh, filed his nomination on Monday.

After submitting his affidavit, Singh held a public meeting at the Old Club Ground where he urged the people to elect him to the Lok Sabha for the sixth time.

The 74-year-old Ahirwal leader, who in the past did not shy away from criticising the state government, said that all the leaders in the BJP are united to bring back Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time.

Singh also urged the public to give him a chance for the next five years so that he can do more development work for the region.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Singh will win by a huge margin because Congress has no candidate to pose a challenge to the BJP nominee.

Saini also urged people to respond to the slogan "Rao Sahab is baar 8 lakh par", and ensure a thumping victory for Singh.

While highlighting BJP's development work in the constituency, the Chief Minister said it was due to the efforts of Singh that the southern part of the state managed to get an AIIMS along with the inauguration of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway till Dausa in Rajasthan.

