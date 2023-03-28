BJP OBC wing to flag Rahul Gandhi issue during 'Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo' campaign from April 6

New Delhi [India], March 28 : OBC MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting with party national president JP Nadda on Wednesday morning at Western Court in the national capital, party's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said today.

Laxman told reporters, "On March 29, all the OBC (Other Backward Classes) MPs of the BJP will hold an important meeting with party president JP Nadda and a strategy will also be prepared on how the ruling party's OBC wing will carry out its programs in states."

"There will be a discussion about the community and a strategy will also be prepared to strengthen the OBC community, and the orgzation," he said.

While briefing media today at BJP HQ, the BJP OBC morcha chief said, "The 'Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo' campaign has been fixed and we will discuss it in every village and every house and will also discuss the impact and implementation of the schemes that PM Modi has brought for OBCs in nine years. This campaign will be launched by BJP national president JP Nadda on BJP foundation day on April 6. Today K Laxman released the 'Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo' pamphlet at BJP HQ as well."

Laxman said BJP's OBC Morcha will also be raising Rahul Gandhi's issue in front of the public in their "Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign", which will run from April 6 till April 14, and apprise the public how the disqualified Congress MP has insulted the OBCs.

"The OBC wing's nine-day long mass campaign will display the Modi government's schemes for the OBCs and will also spread the message of what PM Modi has done for the community in the last nine years," K Laxman said.

He said, "we will go to one lakh villages and one crore houses and spread the message of how the Congress has cheated the OBC community in 75 years and how the party is disrespecting them."

