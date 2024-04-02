BJP Offers Atishi to Join Party to Save Political Career or Face Arrest by ED, Accuses AAP Leader (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister and leader Atishi, on Tuesday, April 2, accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of asking her to join the party to save her political career and avoid future arrest.

While speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, claiming that she was approached by one of her close aides to join the BJP in order to save her political career.

"BJP through one of my close aides approached me to join their party to save my political career and If I do not join the BJP then in the coming one month I will be arrested by ED," said AAP leader.

Addressing an Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/GjjMH6M4aT — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 2, 2024

Atishi further stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) warned her of potential arrest if she refused to join the BJP within the next month. She also accused the BJP of arresting four more AAP leaders in the upcoming days, including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Raghav Chadha, and herself.

The AAP leader stated that there will be an ED raid at her home, as well as at her relatives' and family residences in the upcoming days. She mentioned that the ED would then send a summons to her and subsequently arrest her.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody on Monday, April 15, in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal stated that his interaction with former communication-in-charge of the AAP, Vijay Nair, was limited as he only reported to party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

According to the ED submission in court, the statements of Vijay Nair himself reveal that he stayed in a Cabinet Minister's bungalow and worked from the camp office of the Chief Minister.