BJP releases list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

BJP has released a list of 57 candidates for the upcoming election in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Budhni, State's HM Narottam Mishra to contest from Datia, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela and Tulsiram Silavat to contest from Sanwer.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced that the Madhya Pradesh assembly election will be held in a single phase. All 230 seats will go to polls on November 17.Approximately 16.1 crore people will cast their votes in this round of elections, which are widely seen as 'semi-finals' because they take place just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In MP the BJP and Congress finished almost neck-and-neck; the saffron party won 109 seats and the Congress 114. The state has 230 Assembly segments and the majority mark is 116.