BJP scared of Abhishek Banerjee's mass outreach campaign: TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 : Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has alleged that BJP was scared of Abhishek Banerjee's mass outreach campaign 'Nabojowar,' and hence "tried to stop" the TMC General Secretary from entering the Thakurbari Temple in North 24 Parganas.

Notably, a ruckus was reported in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas during Abhishek Banerjee's visit to the Thakurbari temple on Sunday.

"BJP people closed the temple and tried to stop Abhishek Banerjee from entering the temple. BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee's Nabojowar (mass outreach campaign) and that is why they are doing it. We will worship in that temple after winning the election", Ghosh said on Sunday.

Ghosh further claimed that it was a provocation on the BJP's part.

"It was a provocation on their (BJP) part, but Abhishek didn't fall for it. He rather visited another temple nearby, conducted pujas and offered his prayers there", Ghosh added.

Earlier on Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee issued a statement on the matter and accused BJP workers including Shantanu Thakur of "desecrating" the temple.

"Since this morning, around 200-250 BJP workers were involved in blocking my entry to the temple. This holy land is not anyone's property but a temple, open to all irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. Shantanu Thakur and the other BJP workers desecrated the Thakurbari temple through their activities today. People shall give a befitting democratic response to this in the near future," the statement read.

Hitting back at the TMC MP, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Abhishek Banerjee attempted to enter the temple "on the basis of power".

"This is a dangerous step. He (Abhishek Banerjee) attempted to go in on the basis of his power. This is not right. As an MP, he should have first sought permission from Thakurbari and sent a letter. He should have gone without a flag, as is the practice at Thakurbari. Hats off to the community that they opposed this openly," Adhikari said.

