BJP, Shiv Sena & AIMIM incite people creating 'Hindu–Muslim' discord, alleges Congress

Chandrapur, Jan 13 Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal, on Tuesday, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Iteehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are fuelling religious issues to serve their respective political interests.

"They (BJP and AIMIM) incite the people by creating "Hindu–Muslim" and "Maratha–OBC" divisions, yet come together when it comes to power. The green kite's string is saffron, and the bow's arrow is green," Sapkal said.

He appealed to the voters of Maharashtra to teach the hypocritical BJP, Shiv Sena and AIMIM a lesson in the upcoming municipal corporation elections and ensure a majority victory for the Congress.

Sapkal said that both the BJP and Owaisi's AIMIM are spreading fear among people in the name of Hindu–Muslim issues, but are seen coming together to enjoy the fruits of power.

"In Akot, the BJP and AIMIM joined hands for power. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claims thumping his chest that he will never ally with AIMIM, yet he neither breaks the alliance in Akot nor takes any action against it -- because both parties are essentially the same. In this power game, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is no different; it too joined hands with the AIMIM in the Parli Municipal Council in Beed district," he added.

Calling on people to teach these hypocrites -- who spread fear among the public and then embrace each other for power -- a lesson, Sapkal quoted: "Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar, mujhe rehzanon se gila to hai, par teri rahbari ka sawal hai." (Do not wander into diversions; though I hold a grudge against those who robbed the way, it is your guidance that stands questioned).

Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the BJP, which questions what the Congress has done in 70 years, is now selling what the grand old party built.

"The Chandrapur city is riddled with potholes, there is no water supply, and the condition of the city has been made extremely poor. Seeing defeat ahead, the BJP is distributing packets of three thousand rupees. If Congress comes to power in Chandrapur, well-equipped hospitals will be built, at least 10 English-medium schools will be started, and an ample supply of drinking water will be ensured. The people are with the Congress party; 40 Congress Corporators will be elected in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, and the Congress flag will fly over the civic body," he added.

