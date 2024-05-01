BJP should call Trump and Putin for Bihar campaign too: Tejashwi

Patna, May 1 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP, whose top leaders keep coming to Bihar in a bid to ensure a repeat of their 2019 performance, saying that they should bring former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the election campaign in Bihar too.

Asked about BJP national President J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh coming to Bihar again to campaign, he said: "Why are they (the BJP) not calling former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the election campaign? It will help them."

Tejashwi Yadav also accused the BJP of opposing former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur's ideologies.

"Whatever PM Narendra Modi is saying on the reservation issue is false. Karpoori Thakur had given reservations to the backward caste people of Bihar. They have recently given the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur but are opposing his principles," he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also accused the BJP of being behind the cancellation of nominations of opposition candidates in the country.

“BJP has opted for dictatorship in the country. Whether it is Surat, Indore or many places in Uttar Pradesh, their candidates are being made victorious and the nominations of opposition candidates are being cancelled. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it?" he asked.

