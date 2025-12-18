BJP State President Vijayendra is collection king: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 Taking strong exception to allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party state president B.Y. Vijayendra that the Congress-led government in Karnataka was “looting the state to fund the high command”, deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday launched a sharp counterattack, calling Vijayendra the real “collection king”.

“If there is anyone who deserves to be called a ‘collection king’, it is Vijayendra. He is the reason his father’s (former CM BS Yediyurappa’s) name got spoiled. He should not forget that,” Shivakumar said.

He was responding to media queries in Belagavi.

Reacting to Vijayendra’s allegation that the state treasury had been emptied to appease the Congress high command and that corruption had increased under the present government, Shivakumar asked, “Which treasury has been emptied? Should we open up their collections, their accounts and transactions?”

“If he speaks in the Assembly, I also know what all needs to be spoken about. As a party president, he should speak within limits. First, ask him to come to the Assembly and speak. Instead of evading and roaming elsewhere, let him come to the Assembly and speak. Vijayendra lacks experience. Which treasury has been emptied?” he said, taking a dig at the BJP leader.

When asked about reports that the Assembly session would conclude on Friday, Shivakumar said the government had taken farmer-friendly decisions despite the financial burden.

“Even though it places a burden on the government and sugar factories, our government has taken decisions in favour of farmers. We have resolved issues related to sugarcane and maize prices. I request farmers to take note of the farmer-friendly decisions taken by the government,” he said.

Shivakumar added that the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister would reply to discussions on issues related to North Karnataka. “If given an opportunity, I will also respond on irrigation projects such as the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) and the Mahadayi issue,” he said.

Responding to the BJP allegations that Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar had given wrong information in the House regarding the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Shivakumar rejected the charges.

“For the past 24 months, Gruha Lakshmi funds have been provided to women in the State. What wrong information has she given? Funds have been released by the Finance Department and will be disbursed to women. There is no wrong information in this,” he said.

He alleged that the Opposition was raising the issue to divert attention, as the government intended to discuss the alleged harassment of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

“Why has the Centre not released funds for the Upper Bhadra project? NREGA funds have also not been released so far. Jal Jeevan Mission funds have not been given. The State has not received its due grants and GST compensation. Now they are talking about Gruha Lakshmi funds,” he said.

“BJP has failed to keep its promises in many States, including Maharashtra. We have fulfilled the assurances we gave,” Shivakumar added.

Referring to the National Herald case, he further said, “The FIR filed by the Delhi Police is still in place. It would be better if it is withdrawn. Through this, harassment is being meted out to us, and to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor