BJP takes early lead in 46 seats, Congress running behind; AAP yet to open account

The BJP has taken an early lead in 46 seats in its stronghold state and PM Narendra Modi’s home state. The Congress, on the other hand, is leading in just six Assembly constituencies. The AAP is yet to open its account in Gujarat Election 2022.

The early trends have put the BJP ahead of the Congress. The elections to the 182-member assembly, held on December 1 and 5, recorded a voters' turnout of 66.38 per cent. The BJP is eyeing a seventh straight term in Gujarat while the Congress hopes to remain the main Opposition party. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is seeking to emerge as the main challenger to the BJP in the state.