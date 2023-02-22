BJP to celebrate 'Namo Kisan Samman Diwas' across country on 4th anniversary of farmer scheme

The BJP's farmer's wing, Kisan Morcha, will celebrate 'Namo Kisan Samman Diwas' on February 24 in all the districts of the country to mark the completion of four years of the Centre's flagship 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana'.

Speaking toon Tuesday, the national media-in-charge of the Kisan Morcha, Manoj Yadav said, "Under the leadership of the Kisan Morcha's national president and MP Rajkumar Chahar, the Morcha will celebrate 'Namo Kisan Samman Divas' on February 24. This Samman Diwas will be celebrated in all districts across the country."

He informed further that on this day, the BJP leaders and workers will reach out to the beneficiaries of the scheme and interact with them all across the country.

"BJP will also express a special gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceiving and implementing a scheme for the welfare and well-being of our Annadata (farmers)," he said.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by PM Modi on February 24, 2019 from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of this scheme, a total of Rs 6,000 each are sent directly to the bank accounts of an estimated 11 crore farmers in the country every year -- in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

( With inputs from ANI )

