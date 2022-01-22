BJP to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar MLC election

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is planning to contest the MLC election in Bihar on all its sitting seats and the party is finalising candidates for 13 MLC seats out of 24 in the State and it will leave 11 seats for it ally Janata Dal (United).

Speaking to ANI, Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Yes, we have discussed with Central leadership for local body MLC elections, how many seats will go to the alliance partner but the final decision will be taken by party high command, not by the state unit."

"But one thing I want to clarify is that all is well in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and there is no dispute for upcoming MLC election in Bihar with JDU. Some section of people trying to create a rift between BJP-JDU but they will not succeed in their mission because our alliance is tried and tested and running a coalition government in Bihar from more than 15 years," said Jaiswal.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah further said that a meeting of the core committee of the state BJP will be held in Patna today at 4 pm and the core committee will hold discussions on various issues including the MLC election.

Under the banner of NDA, BJP wants to contest on 13 seats while JDU on 11 seats but JD-U wants to contest on 50-50 formula.

Recently Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad met the party President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed their opinion that the party should contest on all its seats as it had won last time in the local body quota for the Bihar Legislative Council.

The local body quota for the Bihar Legislative Council has 24 vacant seats and the election date is likely to be announced soon by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

( With inputs from ANI )

