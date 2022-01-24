BJP to finalize names of remaining candidates for UP, Manipur and Punjab polls in CEC meeting tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalize the names of remaining candidates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday.

The CEC meeting will be held at around 11.30 am tomorrow at the party headquarters in the national capital.

So far, the BJP has announced 194 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 34 candidates for Punjab, however, no list of candidates has been released for Manipur as of now.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be completed in seven phases with UP being the first to go to the polls on February 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 whereas the voting will take place in Uttarakhand and Goa on February 14 and Punjab will go to polls on February 20.

The counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

