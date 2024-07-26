'BJP totally failed as an opposition', ex-K'taka minister slams his own party

Bengaluru, July 26 In an embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, party leader and former state Cabinet minister Arvind Limbavali said the BJP has "totally failed as an opposition".

"It is regrettable that there has been no harmony and understanding between our party's state president (B.Y. Vijayendra) who is also an MLA and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly (R. Ashoka)," he said.

Taking to X, Limbavali, considered close to RSS, said: "MUDA scam, Valmiki Development Corporation scam, misuse of grants reserved for SC-ST for guarantee scheme money... Our party has not been able to take any issue to a logical conclusion.

"The opposition leaders also failed to present effectively on these issues. Because of this, people have started to wonder whether the opposition party was involved with the ruling party!" Limbavali said.

The BJP leader said that the heat over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam matter was seen as an eye-wiping strategy.

"The Monsoon Session of the State Legislature has concluded. The BJP, which was supposed to be the voice of the people by pointing out the failures of the state government, has totally failed in doing it as an opposition party," the former minister said.

He said although "the BJP had an opportunity to highlight the government's row of scandals, mismanagement and failures in the House, our leaders have completely failed to seize this opportunity".

"Dengue is rampant in many districts, including Bengaluru, which is known as the IT-BT capital and is a model for the country in the field of science. In many districts of the state, lakhs of people have lost their households due to heavy rains and floods. It is unfortunate that our party leaders did not feel that they should shed light on this and represent the sufferings of the people of the state!" Limabavali said.

"The action of our party leaders, who did not utilise the opportunity and time in the House adequately, spent the whole session in vain and joined hands with the ruling party in curtailing the proceedings of the House when there was still one day left, is questionable," he further said.

"Overall, the BJP has completely failed as the opposition in this session. Given the behaviour of the leaders in the session, it has turned out to be a big question to all sincere and hardworking 'karyakartas' how the BJP headed by these leaders can engage itself in major struggles in the coming days.

"I am very worried and disappointed to see this condition of our party, which was once roaring in the sessions and responding to people's aspirations even when we had a very low number of seats," he added.

The party had denied a ticket to Arvind Limbavali in the 2023 Assembly elections for the Mahadevapura assembly seat in Bengaluru.

The party had issued a ticket to his wife, Manjula Arvind Limbavali, and she won with a margin of 44,501 votes.

