'BJP wants to own everything’: Akhilesh Yadav in LS during Vande Mataram debate

New Delhi, Dec 8 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of trying to “own everything and claiming exclusive nationalism", which was in fact “Rashtra-vivadi (anti-national).”

In his address during a special session of the Lok Sabha to commemorate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, he said the national song belongs to every Indian and cannot be politicised.

Yadav said, “When in Kolkata, Congress leaders and Rabindranath Tagore sang this, it reached the common people, and when people fought against the British, the slogan of Vande Mataram played a major role in uniting them.”

He added, “When the British got panicked by this slogan, they used to put people in prison under anti-national cases. From 1905 to 1908, Vande Mataram was banned by the British, but they were not able to stop our revolution, and our freedom fighters kept taking it forward.”

Targeting the ruling BJP, Yadav said, “The ruling party in our nation wants to own everything. The things they do not have, they want to own. When the organisation was being formed, and the chairman who was chosen, there was debate on whether the BJP would go on the secular path, the socialist path or not. The chairman appointed at that time chose the secular and socialist path. On his stage, using Jaiprakash Ji’s picture, they tried to spread that they would follow his footsteps.”

Urging that Vande Mataram must be understood beyond symbolism, he said,

“Vande Mataram is not just to sing but to act as well. The Vande Mataram, which connected everyone in the independence movement, today, some people are trying to break the nation; they are still trying to do so. Vande Mataram is not a political subject or something to show off, but these BJP leaders act like it’s a song made by the BJP. People who did not take part in the independence movement -- how will they know the value of Vande Mataram?”

In one of his strongest lines, Yadav said, “They are not ‘Rashtravadi’ (nationalist); they are ‘Rashtra-vivadi’ (anti-national). Back then, the British used to divide and rule; today, also some people are accepting that path of divide and rule.”

Continuing his criticism, he added, “The truth is that only a few people truly recited Vande Mataram from the heart. Some even worked as spies and informers for the British against those freedom fighters. Vande Mataram is not for fake politics.”

Yadav also accused the BJP of trying to appropriate icons: “Our party ended communal politics from where the BJP started it. They started putting Ambedkar’s picture in their election meetings after facing losses from the SP.”

