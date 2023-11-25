BJP writes to EC over Rahul Gandhi's election-related post on Rajasthan poll day

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress chief, of violating election guidelines with his post on social media on the day of the Rajasthan Assembly polls. The BJP is urging the Election Commission to take action, including seeking the suspension of Rahul Gandhi's social media account and initiating other necessary measures against him.

In a post on [Social Media Platform X], Rahul Gandhi urged the electorate to choose the Congress, listing several promises. He stated, "Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English education. Rajasthan will choose OPS. Rajasthan will choose caste census."

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा मुफ्त इलाज

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा सस्ता गैस सिलेंडर

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा ब्याज मुक्त कृषि कर्ज़

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा अंग्रेज़ी शिक्षा

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा OPS

✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा जाति जनगणना



आज, बड़ी संख्या में जा कर, इस्तेमाल करें अपना मताधिकार।



चुनिए जनता की हितकारी,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2023

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission, saying his post violates the silence period of 48 hours during which any type of campaign is barred. It accused the ex-Congress chief of violating the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct and sought the EC's action.

BJP writes to the Election Commission of India over a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted today, requesting that the social media platform "X" and its functionaries be directed to immediately suspend his account and remove the aforestated "offending contents with immediate… pic.twitter.com/t4YdjvB4eb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

"The social media platform X and its functionaries may also be directed to immediately suspend the account and remove the aforestated offending contents with immediate effect lest it further violates the 48-hour silence zone and cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free and fair elections," it said. The BJP said the poll panel should also direct the Chief Election Officer, Rajasthan, to file a criminal complaint and initiate criminal prosecution against Gandhi.

40% Vote Turnout by 1pm

Rajasthan witnessed brisk voting on Saturday with more than 40 per cent of the electorate casting their votes by 1 pm to elect a new government. Polling began at more than 51,000 polling booths at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Officials said voting was by and large peaceful across the state.

In the first two hours of voting, nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am and to 40.27 per cent by 1 pm, an official said. More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in 199 seats, out of a total of 200 in the state. Polling in one constituency has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.