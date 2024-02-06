BJP’s Eshwarappa predicts end of Cong rule in K’taka post Lok Sabha polls

Shivamogga, (Karnataka) Feb 6 Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, KS Eshwarappa stated on Tuesday that after the Lok Sabha elections, there won’t be a Congress Government in Karnataka.

Addressing the media in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa claimed, "The drama company led by CM Siddaramaiah is reaching New Delhi. Are you taking soldiers to wage a war? This is a desperate attempt to save the MLAs by taking them on a picnic.”

“The Congress can only control the MLAs until the Lok Sabha elections. Once the Parliamentary polls are over, the MLAs will not be with them and will make their own decisions. The Congress Government will not be in power in the state," Eshwarappa declared.

He further alleged that the Delhi protest was sponsored with government money and was a part of a planned election campaign conspiracy.

"The Karnataka state government is reaching New Delhi. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar’s pictures are published next to Mahatma Gandhi in posters. We don’t have objections if it was organised by the Congress party. The protest is organised to spend government funds," he alleged.

“The cost of travel, food, and other expenditures are covered by the government. The Congress is misusing its power,” Eshwarappa claimed.

He added that Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, had given clarification about the disbursement of funds and if Congress leaders were not happy, they should have met her.

