BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya criticizes West Bengal govt for law and order situation

Criticizing the West Bengal government for the law and order situation in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that people are living in an atmosphere of terror.

Vijayvargiya referred to Birbhum violence in which eight people were burnt to death saying that West Bengal is in a state of "anarchy".

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "West Bengal is in a state of anarchy. After the Assembly elections in 2021, BJP workers' houses were set ablaze. These killings (Birbhum violence) are happening under the aegis of government. People are living in an atmosphere of terror."

The BJP leader further said that West Bengal has a 'nexus' of criminals, political parties instead of democracy.

"State has nexus of criminals, officials & political party instead of democracy. Dissidents against the government are either manhandled or are murdered. Governor is also treated in this manner. If the situation aggravates like this, we'll demand President's rule," he added.

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the Rampurhat incident and directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident in 24 hours.

The Court had also directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Following the direction. CCTV cameras are being installed in the violence-affected area of Rampurhat.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor