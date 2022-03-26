BJP's Ritu Khanduri becomes first woman Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ritu Khanduri was elected as the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Saturday, becoming the first woman Speaker of the state Assembly.

Kanduri was elected as the fifth Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. She succeeded BJP's Premchand Aggarwal, whose term ended on March 10.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Khanduri and said that under her leadership, the state Assembly would create "new history".

"I want to congratulate Ritu Khanduri for being elected as the first woman speaker of the state Assembly. She will run the House well and our Assembly will create new history under her leadership," Dhami told .

( With inputs from ANI )

