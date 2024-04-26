BJP's Tejasvi Surya Votes in Bengaluru South as Karnataka Holds Second Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya exercised his franchise in the Bengaluru South constituency during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Surya's participation underscores the competitive nature of the electoral battle in the region, where he faces off against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy.

Today, Karnataka is voting on 14 seats, marking another crucial phase in the democratic process. The contest in Bengaluru South, a key constituency, reflects the diverse political landscape of the state and the nation at large. As voters across Karnataka head to the polls, the outcome of these elections will shape the representation and governance of the region in the coming years.