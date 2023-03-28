Black money transaction in the Life Mission scam case is sponsored terrorism: ED to Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 28 : The Enforcement Directorate has informed the Kerala High Court that the black money transaction in the Life Mission scam case is sponsored terrorism.

The Additional Solicitor General also informed that M Sivasankar, who was the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CMO, is the mastermind of this.

ED shared the information during the hearing on the bail petition of M Sivasankar in the LIFE Mission Scam Case. Single Bench of Justice A Badharudeen considered the petition.

ED further informed the Court that, "the money found in the locker belongs to Sivasankar. We have received statements in this regard from Chartered Accountants Venugopal and Swapna Suresh (prime accused). The accused were trying to sponsor terrorism through black money transactions. Sivasankar was at the centre of it all. More documents related to the transaction need to be seized. Even when he was arrested earlier, he got bail citing health problems. The argument of granting bail on the grounds of ill-health cannot stand."

ED also stated that "petitioner collected this money which is bribing money and hence, Prevention of Corruption Act is applicable. The case records remain that the investigation is only at a preliminary stage. The material produced by the respondent shows money laundering offences have wider ramifications. There has been active participation of the petitioner on all transactions also. In this case, also 1.90 Lakh Dollars have gone through diplomatic channels. So it has a transnational character. Sivasankar is the kingpin, who orchestrated everything from the beginning. He can impede the investigation if released on bail."

But the Court asked whether the ED had arrested Sivasankar earlier in connection with the money found in Swapna Suresh's locker and how another case was being taken in connection with the same locker. The ED's reply was that they were convinced of the LIFE Mission scam case when they investigated the transactions in gold smuggling. The court's counter question was whether the second allegation could not have been investigated in the first case itself.

Considering the convenience of Sivasankar's lawyer, the further argument of the case was postponed to tomorrow.

A Special PMLA Court at Kochi rejected Sivasankar's bail application on March 2 and extended his custody till March 21. Sivasankar had moved the plea seeking bail on medical grounds. He had alleged the arrest as a 'political stunt'.

