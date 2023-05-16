Blanket of dust storm covers Delhi-NCR; visibility affected

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Strong winds swept across the national capital on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to 1,100 metres, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Over the past five days, the national capital witnessed maximum temperatures soaring above the 40-degree Celsius mark, intensifying the hot weather conditions, said IMD.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius. Today the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD further said that no significant rain is expected in Delhi.

"No significant rain expected over Delhi today. 60 per cent chance of trace rainfall at one or two places. Duststorm/dust-raising winds are very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from May 16-18, 2023." IMD stated.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur on Tuesday in some places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the IMD said.

As per IMD, "Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday. Lightning is possible on Tuesday at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karaikal and Mahe."

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on Tuesday and in pockets of Odisha for two more days, IMD said.

