B'luru Metro pillar collapse: BMRCL MD appears before police

Bengaluru, Jan 21 Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parvez on Saturday appeared before the police in connection with the collapse of an iron pillar at the site of construction of Bengaluru Metro. Two persons were killed in the incident.

A woman and her son were killed following the collapse of the iron pillar that fell on them while passing through the site of construction. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Tejaswini and her two-and-half-year old son Vihan. The woman was on a motorcycle along with her husband and another son.

The Govindapura police had served notice to Anjum Parvez regarding the case. He appeared before the DCP (East) Bhimashankar Guled and attended the inquiry.

"I attended the inquiry as I was summoned by the police. A report has been sought by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) regarding the incident and precautions that need to be taken in future to prevent such incidents," said Parvez.

"The reports have to be submitted. The engineers are being trained to take up security measures. Action will be initiated against the construction company as per the contract agreement," he said, adding: "We will see to it that in future such incidents don't take place."

Following the incident, the "negligence" of BMRCL" was criticised by the deceased's family as well as the general public.

The victim's family had lodged a complaint in this regard against the contractor and the Nagarjuna Construction Company.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have assured action against the guilty.

The Karnataka High Court has also taken up the case on its own for the probe.

