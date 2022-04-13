Boat capsizes in Kushinagar, 3 reported dead

Two women and a teenager met watery grave when a boat capsized in Kushinagar, informed the officials on Wednesday.

Over seven people were rescued from the spot and are undergoing treatment at a Community Health Centre (CHC), Khadda.

A compensation of Rs. 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has been announced for the family of the deceased.

"The incident happened in Narayani river near Salikpur outpost of Khadda police station area of Kushinagar district. There were a total of ten people on the boat, seven have been rescued in the search operation. The necessary compensations would be given to the family of the deceased," informed District Magistrate S Rajalingam.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor