Boat Capsizes in West Bengal's Rupnarayan River, Five Missing

Five people remain missing after a boat carrying 19 passengers capsized in the Rupnarayan River in West Bengal's Howrah district on Thursday night, according to local authorities.

The mishap took place during the return journey of a group of 19 people from Howrah district's Belgachia, Shibpur, and Bagnan, who were on a picnic at Tribeni Park in Paschim Medinipur district's Daspur.

Authorities reported that the boat overturned in the middle of the river on Thursday night, prompting nearby boats to rush for rescue operations upon hearing the distress calls. Despite efforts, five individuals remain unaccounted for, prompting an ongoing search operation.

District Magistrate Dipapriya P mobilized two disaster management teams and civil defense personnel promptly upon receiving news of the accident to aid in rescue efforts. Superintendent of Police Swati Bhangalia confirmed that rescue operations were in progress, with some rescued individuals being transported to nearby healthcare facilities for treatment.