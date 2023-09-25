Bodies of two class XI students found hanging from tree in Faridabad, probe initiated

Faridabad, Sep 25 In a bone-chilling incident, bodies of two Class XI students were found hanging from a tree in suspicious circumstances behind Faridabad’s Siddhadata Ashram in Aravalli, an official said, adding that they have initiated a probe into the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Yash (16), a resident of Sector 84, and Yuvraj (16), hailing from Sector 31.

These two young students had previously attended the same school, Emerald School in Sector 31, from Class 7 to Class 10. However, due to Yash's family relocating, he had shifted to a Delhi Public School in Faridabad, while Yuvraj continued his studies at Faridabad Modern School.

The local police have taken both students' bodies into their custody and transported them to Badshah Khan Hospital for a postmortem examination. While the authorities are actively investigating the cause of their tragic deaths, the families of the deceased have not raised any suspicions of foul play at this time.

As per the accounts of their family members, both students had departed for an afternoon walk at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

As the hours passed and neither of them returned home till late in the night, the family decided to contact the local police for assistance. The police initiated efforts to trace their phone locations.

“Around 2:00 a.m. on Monday, the bodies of both students were discovered hanging from a tree in the wooded area behind Siddhadata Ashram. The police promptly took possession of the bodies, which were then transported to Badshah Khan Hospital for postmortem,” said a police official.

A senior police official has said that the cause of their tragic deaths has not yet been determined, and a comprehensive investigation is currently in progress

