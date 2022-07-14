Bodies of two missing rescue workers found in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 14 Two rescue personnel, who were reported missing in a flood-hit village in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday, have been found dead.

Their bodies were found near Ainam village of Dahegaon mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. They were part of a six-member team which had gone to flood-hit Bibra village to shift a pregnant woman to the hospital.

Ramu and Satish were washed away. Authorities had used the services of other rescue personnel for search operations. Rescue workers found bodies of both the missing persons in the wee hours on Thursday.

Both the deceased were from the rescue team of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and hailed from Srirampur in Mancherial district.

Meanwhile, the body of a 52-year-old man was also found in Godavari river near Kotilingala village of Velgatur mandal in Jagtial district. Locals found the body floating in the river and informed the police. He was identified as Bhagvad Das Dangal, a resident of Maharashtra.

However, a journalist of a Telugu television channel, who was washed away on Tuesday, remained untraced. Zameeruddin, who was working for NTV, washed away along with the car in which he was travelling in the overflowing water on the road. Another person Lateef, who was travelling with Zameeruddin, managed to escape by holding a tree.

