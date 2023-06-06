Bodies of two siblings found inside wooden box at a house in Delhi

New Delhi, June 6 The bodies of two minor siblings were found inside a wooden box at a house in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj (8) and Arti (6).

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Tuesday at the Jamia Nagar police station informing about bodies found inside a house at Joga Bai Extension following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, the police found the bodies of the two children inside an old wooden box (sandook). The two kids used to live in the house with their parents. Their father Balbir works as a chowkidar," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

During initial probe, it was revealed that the deceased children had lunch with their parents at around 3 p.m. and went missing after that.

