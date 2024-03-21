Body of retired NBRI employee found in his car in UP

Lucknow, March 21 The body of a retired employee of the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has been found in the back seat of a car near the residence of the district judge in Dalibagh area, here, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Srivastava.

The deceased employee had retired six months ago.

Manoj Kumar Srivastava was a resident of Gayatri Puram Colony of Gudamba area. He came to NBRI office in his car on Wednesday morning and left the office in the afternoon. However, he did not reach home.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the family lodged a missing complaint at Gudamba police station.

Since his mobile phone was on, the police tracked his location, spotted the car on Thursday afternoon and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on, said a police spokesman.

