Bomb Threat in Chennai: Schools Evacuated Following Email About Blasts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2024 01:54 PM2024-02-08T13:54:02+5:302024-02-08T13:58:03+5:30
Several schools in Chennai were evacuated Thursday after receiving bomb threats, prompting authorities to prioritize the safety of students and staff. School administrators swiftly implemented evacuation protocols, ensuring a smooth and orderly response.
The incident unfolded when an email containing bomb threats was sent to a number of Chennai schools. Police responded promptly, dispatching bomb disposal squads to the affected institutions. Students were sent home with their parents while thorough anti-sabotage checks were conducted.
⚠️Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits.— GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) February 8, 2024
⚠️GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails.
⚠️Public are requested…
Authorities urged the public to remain calm and assured them that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprit behind the emails. The investigation remains ongoing.