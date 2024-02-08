Bomb Threat in Chennai: Schools Evacuated Following Email About Blasts

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2024 01:54 PM2024-02-08T13:54:02+5:302024-02-08T13:58:03+5:30

Several schools in Chennai were evacuated Thursday after receiving bomb threats, prompting authorities to prioritize the safety of students ...

Bomb Threat in Chennai: Schools Evacuated Following Email About Blasts | Bomb Threat in Chennai: Schools Evacuated Following Email About Blasts

Bomb Threat in Chennai: Schools Evacuated Following Email About Blasts

Several schools in Chennai were evacuated Thursday after receiving bomb threats, prompting authorities to prioritize the safety of students and staff. School administrators swiftly implemented evacuation protocols, ensuring a smooth and orderly response.

The incident unfolded when an email containing bomb threats was sent to a number of Chennai schools. Police responded promptly, dispatching bomb disposal squads to the affected institutions. Students were sent home with their parents while thorough anti-sabotage checks were conducted.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and assured them that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprit behind the emails. The investigation remains ongoing.

Open in app
Tags :chennaiBomb Threat