Bomb Threat in Chennai: Schools Evacuated Following Email About Blasts

Several schools in Chennai were evacuated Thursday after receiving bomb threats, prompting authorities to prioritize the safety of students and staff. School administrators swiftly implemented evacuation protocols, ensuring a smooth and orderly response.

The incident unfolded when an email containing bomb threats was sent to a number of Chennai schools. Police responded promptly, dispatching bomb disposal squads to the affected institutions. Students were sent home with their parents while thorough anti-sabotage checks were conducted.

⚠️Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits.



⚠️GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails.



⚠️Public are requested… — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) February 8, 2024

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and assured them that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprit behind the emails. The investigation remains ongoing.