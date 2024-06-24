Bomb Threats at Multiple Airports Across India, Hyderabad Airport Cleared After Search

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 24, 2024 02:52 PM2024-06-24T14:52:19+5:302024-06-24T14:52:50+5:30

The Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad received an anonymous e-mail warning of a bomb blast at  on Monday, June 24. ...

Bomb Threats at Multiple Airports Across India, Hyderabad Airport Cleared After Search | Bomb Threats at Multiple Airports Across India, Hyderabad Airport Cleared After Search

Bomb Threats at Multiple Airports Across India, Hyderabad Airport Cleared After Search

The Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad received an anonymous e-mail warning of a bomb blast at  on Monday, June 24. Hyderabad airport was put on high alert and authorities conducted meetings with officials of all the airports in India regarding the bomb threat email.

The email was received by the airport authorities in Begumpet, Hyderabad, who alerted the CISF the Central force in charge of airport security and police. The Hyderabad police bomb detection squad, along with local police, conducted a thorough search at the airport and declared the mail a hoax.

Earlier in February, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad was placed on high alert following a series of anonymous e-mails warning of an RDX attack. 

Open in app
Tags :Bomb ThreatBomb Threat EmailBomb Threat in HyderabadHyderabadBegumpet Airport