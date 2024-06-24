Bomb Threats at Multiple Airports Across India, Hyderabad Airport Cleared After Search

The Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad received an anonymous e-mail warning of a bomb blast at on Monday, June 24. Hyderabad airport was put on high alert and authorities conducted meetings with officials of all the airports in India regarding the bomb threat email.

The email was received by the airport authorities in Begumpet, Hyderabad, who alerted the CISF the Central force in charge of airport security and police. The Hyderabad police bomb detection squad, along with local police, conducted a thorough search at the airport and declared the mail a hoax.

Telangana: According to Gopala Krishnamurthy, ACP Begumpet, "Today morning at around 7 am, national security agencies received a mail stating bomb threats for some airports across the country. The bomb squad and dog squad searched all places at the Begumpet Airport but found… — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Earlier in February, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad was placed on high alert following a series of anonymous e-mails warning of an RDX attack.