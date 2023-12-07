Bommai seeks NIA probe on Siddaramaiah 'sharing dais' with IS-linked cleric

Bengaluru, Dec 7 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought an NIA probe into the episode of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharing the dais with a cleric who is allegedly linked to terror group, the Islamic State (IS).

He told reporters here on Thursday that cases had been filed against the cleric in question for making inflammatory speeches in Vijayapura.

BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that the cleric has connections with IS.

"However, the CM was trying to mislead everyone. The government must recommend this case to the NIA for further investigation," Bommai said.

The former CM said that the Congress had taken the pressure cooker bomb blast incident lightly but it was recently learned that five to six persons among the accused had been involved in anti-national activities.

