Borders security, cyber-threats, radicalisation discussed at Jaipur Police conference

Jaipur, Jan 6 The 58th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2023 was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur. The Conference is being held in hybrid mode with chiefs of Central Police organisations attending physically and over 500 officers of various ranks participating through video conferencing from across the country.

Shah distributed Police Medals for Meritorious Service to IB officers and awarded trophies for the three best Police Stations.

He also paid homage to the martyrs from security forces laid down their lives in the service of the nation and commemorated their supreme sacrifice.

Shah highlighted that in 2023, the nation entered the 'Amrit Kal' and stressed upon two important developments: formulation of New Education Policy and enactment of three new criminal laws replacing British era laws. He mentioned that the new laws are focused on delivery of justice instead of punishment and implementation of these laws would transform our criminal justice system as most modern and scientific.

He stressed upon the need for training from SHO to DGP level and technology upgrade from Thana to PHQ level for successful implementation of new laws. Shah also stressed the need for linking of databases and adopting AI driven analytical approach for tackling the emerging security challenges.

Shah pointed out an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014 especially the reduction of violence in the three critical hotspots, i.e, Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Left wing extremism. He observed that this conference over the years has emerged as a "think tank", facilitating decision making and formulation of new security strategies. He emphasised on uniformity of structures, size and skill of counter terror mechanisms across the country.

The Home Minister also highlighted the role of internal security in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Conference would deliberate on a range of security related issues of critical importance including security of borders, cyber-threats, radicalisation, fraudulent issuance of identity documents and threats emerging from AI.

