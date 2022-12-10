Boy stuck in borewell in Madhya Pradesh dies

Bhopal, Dec 10 The boy, who fell into a deep borewell in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, was dead when he was rescued on Saturday morning. The rescue operation was started soon after the incident was reported, however, the boy had stopped responding by the Wednesday.

The NDRF and SDRF teams under the supervision of district administration continued rescue operation. They dug a tunnel at the side of the borewell, however, the process took more than 80 hours and by the time, they could reach to the boy, he was dead.

The rescue operation completed by early on Saturday and the doctors declared the boy dead. Betul district administration later issued an official statement on Saturday, stating that the boy was dead hours before he was rescued.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs four lakh to the family.

"It is very sad that little Tanmay (Sahu), who fell in a borewell in Betul's Mandvi village, could not be saved even after tireless efforts by the administration. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this loss, Om Shanti," Chouhan tweeted on Saturday morning.

The boy - Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing in a farm around 5 p.m. on December 6, and the rescue operation started within the next hour. He was stuck at 55 feet of the 400-foot deep borewell.

Digging of tunnel at parallel of the borewell was started hours after the incident took place, however, hard rock and water imitating from it delayed the process.

Tanmay's father Sunil Sahu said that his daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident.

"We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 p.m. onwards on December 6. I would appeal people not to leave the borewell open so that no other child met the same fate," Sunil Sahu said.

Sources told that the borewell in which the boy fell and died was dug few days back and left uncovered from the top hole, which resulted in death of the boy.

