BPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in – Check Detail Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its examination calendar for the 2024-25 period. Interested candidates can access the calendar and review essential dates by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the provisional BPSC examination schedule for 2024-25, the upcoming preliminary phase of the Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC Integrated CCE) is slated for September 30, 2024, with result announcements anticipated on November 3. The main examination is scheduled for January 3 to 7 of the following year, and the results are expected to be declared by July 31. Interviews are set to take place from August 17-28, with the final results anticipated on August 31 of the same year.

For candidates interested in accessing the BPSC exam calendar for 2024-25, the following steps can be followed:

1. Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the home page and locate the BPSC 2024-25 exam calendar icon.

3. Download the provided PDF.

4. Verify the tentative examination dates.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in for the latest updates regarding BPSC recruitment in 2024. Stay informed about any changes or additions to the schedule by keeping a close eye on the official website.