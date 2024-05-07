Breaking: No Relief For Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal From SC In Delhi Excise Policy Case

No order was passed by SC on interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. Kejriwal, who is the chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been in custody since March 21 and is currently held in Tihar jail under judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to the scrapped Delhi excise policy. The matter likely to be taken up again on Thursday or next week for hearing.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stated that they might consider granting interim bail to the Delhi CM on the condition that he will not indulge in any official work as CM and will only campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal's counsel informed the court that he will not sign any official files.

Earlier, on May 3, the Supreme Court had suggested the possibility of granting interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal considering the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, no order was passed on interim bail on Tuesday.

In the meantime, a Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the liquor policy scam until May 20. Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts issued the order following the conclusion of his judicial custody in the ED case.