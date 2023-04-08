Bribery case: CBI arrests chief horticulture officer in Jammu

Jammu, April 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested the chief horticulture officer and a middleman in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Jammu.

A CBI statement said, "A case was registered based on a complaint against the accused and others on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for the complainant's posting, and to resolve his department's issues, including promotion.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the chief horticulture officer red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant. The middleman was also arrested.

