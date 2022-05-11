Bride dies by suicide after knowing there's no toilet in husband's house

A 27-year-old woman from Arisiperiankuppam village in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu has committed suicide as there was no toilet in her husband's house. Ramya, who works at a hospital here, was married to Karthikeyan on April 6 last month. According to sources, Ramya was living with her parents after the marriage as there was no toilet in her husband's house. Ramya had asked her husband to find a house with toilets in Cuddalore, about 4 hours away from the state capital. This led to many arguments between the two. Ramya committed suicide on Monday. Ramya was earlier admitted to a government hospital in Cuddalore, police said. She was later admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Pondicherry. However, she died during the treatment. Ramya's mother Manjula has lodged a complaint at the Tirupatirupuliur police station.

Accordingly, the police have started an investigation. Ramya and Karthikeyan have been in a relationship for the last two years. They were married on April 6 last month. After the marriage, Ramya moved to Karthikeyan's house. At that moment, she realized that there was no toilet in Karthikeyan's house. She had returned to her parents' house a week after her marriage.

Police, quoting her mother, said Ramya told her husband that she would return to his house only after the toilet was built. Karthikeyan had started construction of the toilet, but on May 6, when Ramya's mother returned from work, she saw Ramya hanging from a fan. After that she was having trouble breathing. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died. Ramya did not write any suicide note. However, her mother said in the complaint that Ramya was not happy as there was no toilet in her husband's house, said Kavita, a local police inspector. Kavita also said that the police were investigating the matter.