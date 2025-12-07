BRS calls for 'Vijay Diwas' celebrations on December 9

Hyderabad, Dec 7 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao has called on the party ranks to celebrate December 9, which marked a key turning point in the Telangana state formation process, as 'Vijay Diwas'.

During a teleconference held with key party leaders, MLAs, MLCs and district presidents, he directed them to organise the celebrations in every constituency's centre.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, recalled that it was on December 9, 2009, that the Centre announced the initiation of the process for the formation of Telangana state after the fast-unto-death of BRS founder and president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

KTR urged the party cadres to make 'Vijay Diwas' successful like the way 'Deeksha Diwas' was celebrated on November 29.

It was on November 29 that KCR launched his fast-unto-death demanding statehood for the Telangana region of combined Andhra Pradesh.

KTR said that the 60-year-old Telangana aspiration took shape on December 9 due to KCR's fast-unto-death. To remember the grand historic event once again and to recall the sacrifices made by KCR for Telangana, he suggested that the party organise programmes in all constituencies.

The BRS working president said since the party leaders are busy with the ongoing local body elections, the programmes should be organised only in constituency centres and not in villages.

He directed the party cadres to conduct a milk bath of the statues of 'Telangana Thalli' in the constituency centres.

They were also directed to garland the statues of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and pay homage to him.

The BRS cadres were urged to distribute fruits among patients in government hospitals. Pink balloons will be released into the air as a symbol of victory at party offices or at main intersections.

KTR also asked the cadres to organise a media conference to remind people and future generations of KCR's indefinite hunger strike, Telangana struggle, and the sacrifices of the students.

At Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where KCR undertook an indefinite fast and also at Gandhi Hospital, fruit distribution programmes will be held under the leadership of former minister T. Srinivas Yadav.

KTR asked the party's city leaders to participate in these programmes.

