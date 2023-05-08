BSF DG reviews security arrangements at Integrated-Check Post in Bengal ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General SL Thaosen on Monday visited the South Bengal frontier and reviewed the security arrangements at Integrated-Check Post (ICP) Petrapole.

DG BSF directed BSF Commanders and troops to maintain strict vigil on the Border and curb nefarious activities of trans-border criminals and anti-national elements.

Thaosen was accomped by Additional Director General BSF Eastern Command Sonali Mishra and Inspector General BSF South Bengal Frontier Ayush M Tiwari during his visit to the South Bengal frontier.

They visited the ICP Petrapole to review the security preparedness for the visit of Amit Shah, who will inaugrate the Police Station and lay the foundation stone and the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Maitree Dwar at ICP Patrapole on Tuesday.

The Home Minister will also virtually inaugrate newly constructed BSF Border Outposts and other buildings of BSF South Benga Frontier and North Bengal Frontier during his day-long visit to West Bengal.

DG BSF interacted with officials of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) and agencies working at the ICP Petrapole.

He also interacted with BSF troops who effected the seizure of 6.950 kgs of Gold early Monday morning from a Kolkata-bound Maitree Bus coming from Dhaka Bangladesh and announced cash rewards for them.

At about 7.35 am on Monday, on a specific input, troops of BSF deployed at ICP Petrapole carried out an intense search of the Kolkata-bound Maitree Bus coming from Dhaka and recovered 6.950 kgs of Gold from the Bus.

Thereafter DG BSF left for BOP Hingalganj by Heptor and visited inaccessible border areas of Sunderbans and Floating BOPs. He interacted with the troops deployed at Floating BOPs and commended their efforts in maintaining strict vigil at the India-Bangladesh border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor