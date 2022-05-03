BSF exchange sweets with Pak Rangers, Border Guard Bangladesh

New Delhi, May 3 The Border Security Force on Tuesday exchanged sweets and greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with Pakistan Rangers at Joint Check Post at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab sector and the Border Guard Bangladesh at Petrapole, West Bengal Integrated Check post (ICP) and others Border outposts.

At the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh of 144 Battalion offered and received sweets from his counterpart Lt. Colonel Aamir of Pakistan Rangers.

The BSF handed over seven separate packets of sweets to various officers of the Pak Rangers, including those from the BSF Director Generals to the Pak Ranger DG, the force said in a statement. The Pakistan Rangers also sent sweets on the behalf of its Director General to the BSF DG and gave five packets to other officers.

The Pakistani side had unilaterally stopped the exchange after the Government of India on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2020, this event was suspended because of the Covid pandemic. This was again started in 2021 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in July.

The exchange of sweets is also undertaken by the two sides during festivals like Diwali and Eid, Republic Day, Independence Day, BSF Raising Day on December 1 and Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14. The BSF guards about 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan up to Gujarat on India's western flank.

The South Bengal Frontier BSF also exchanged sweets and greetings with the Border Guard Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Petrapole ICP and other Border outposts.

Both the Border Guarding Forces share cordial and congenial relations. The exchange of sweets between the two Border Guarding Forces comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations.

Alongwith the greetings of Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, Border Security Force is maintaining alertness and strict vigilance along the border areas.

