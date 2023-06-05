BSF personnel shoot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across Wagah-Attari border

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 5 : Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the Pakistani drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics is approximately 3.2 kg," the officials said in a statement.

Further reports are awaited.

